Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,905. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.92. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

