LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Up 16.7% in January

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 159,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,574. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.25 and a beta of 0.96.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

