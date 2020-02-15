Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LGF.B traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,836. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

