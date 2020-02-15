Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LGF.B traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,836. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

