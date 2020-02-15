Linde (ETR:LIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €192.90 ($224.30).

ETR LIN traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €205.10 ($238.49). The company had a trading volume of 627,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a 52 week low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 52 week high of €200.60 ($233.26). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €190.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

