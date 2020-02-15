Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

LIND stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 724,418 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

