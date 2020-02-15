Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
LIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.
LIND stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
