Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 995,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.40. 90,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $775.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

