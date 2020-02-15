Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $1.79 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00033445 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00791743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

