Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,435.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,529.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1,040.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

