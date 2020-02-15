Life Clips (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Trading Up 33.3%

Life Clips Inc (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 20,918,308 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 6,134,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Life Clips (OTCMKTS:LCLP)

Life Clips, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cameras and batteries in the United States. It offers body cameras; and develops and distributes a single-use and cordless batteries under Mobeego brand name for the use in cellular phones and other mobile devices. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors.

