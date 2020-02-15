LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LID traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.75 ($0.08). 75,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.62. LiDCO Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08).

LiDCO Group Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

