Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,987 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 641,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 571,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

