Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
LILAK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 223,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,156. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.81.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
