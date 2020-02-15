Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $112.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.42.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

