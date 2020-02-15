Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Learning Technologies Group stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 160 ($2.10). 2,796,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.75.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.