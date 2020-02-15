Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.02-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2-19.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.9 million.Lantronix also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lantronix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 145,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.