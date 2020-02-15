Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.957-63.302 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.95 million.Lantronix also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

Shares of LTRX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. 145,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,327. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

