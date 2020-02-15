Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Land Securities Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,075 ($14.14)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Land Securities Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities downgraded Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 877.33 ($11.54).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 995.80 ($13.10) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 967.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 895.35. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 113,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.71), for a total transaction of £1,092,806.82 ($1,437,525.41).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.