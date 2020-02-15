Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 23,785,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,227,521. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,410 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,480 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

