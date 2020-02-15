Kolion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,775.00 (KLN)

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Kolion token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006525 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kolion has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Kolion has a total market capitalization of $645,312.00 and $37,775.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.03124257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00245320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Kolion

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org . Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kolion using one of the exchanges listed above.

