Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 788.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Knowles in the second quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,250,000 after buying an additional 326,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

KN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 1,025,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

