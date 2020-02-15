Knorr – Bremse (ETR:KBX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Knorr – Bremse AG (ETR:KBX)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €99.58 ($115.79) and last traded at €98.84 ($114.93), approximately 87,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €98.56 ($114.60).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Knorr – Bremse (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

