Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 435,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,272,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,057,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,703,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 85,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 815.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 616,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Knoll by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 85,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $25.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Knoll has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Knoll’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

