KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,851,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,220,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.28. 853,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,011. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.65.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,657 shares of company stock worth $1,344,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

