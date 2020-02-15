Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KMP.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.93. 515,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,499. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.84. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$17.19 and a 1-year high of C$21.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.17.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

