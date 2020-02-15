KickCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Exmo, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.03445364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00254560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00156246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Mercatox, Exmo, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.