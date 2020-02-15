Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 264,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,043,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

