Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadmon.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.84.

KDMN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,890. The company has a market cap of $603.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.47. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,470,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadmon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 320,710 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

