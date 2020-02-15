Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.59 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.10 EPS.

KAI traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kadant will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $359,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,391 shares of company stock worth $6,091,881. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

