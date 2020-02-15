Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $97.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,512. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. Kadant has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $782,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,391 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,881 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

