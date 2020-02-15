Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 752,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,039. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 122,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Just Energy Group by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

