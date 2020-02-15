Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,500 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £105 ($138.12) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON JET traded down GBX 165 ($2.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,800 ($102.60). 529,596 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

