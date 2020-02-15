JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,750

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,773 ($23.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,852.87 ($24.37).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,668.60 ($21.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,786.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,726.11. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,602.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

