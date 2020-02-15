Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of JOUT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.56. 22,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,586. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

