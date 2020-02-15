Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $315.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.69.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $19.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.79. 25,969,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,805,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $294.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

