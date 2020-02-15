Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 114.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,884 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JHG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of JHG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. 1,331,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,708. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.