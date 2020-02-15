J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,079 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $53,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCOM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $97.56. 661,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCOM. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

