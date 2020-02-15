iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 885,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

