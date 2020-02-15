iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.07. 6,510,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $274.10 and a one year high of $339.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.02 and a 200 day moving average of $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.