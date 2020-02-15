IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $173.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $168.10 to $173.80 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.82.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $10.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. The stock had a trading volume of 867,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,775. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $113.67 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.