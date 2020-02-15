IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.85 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.30 EPS.

Shares of IPGP traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.49. 867,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.82.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

