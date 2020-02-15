IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.85 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q1 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.30 EPS.
Shares of IPGP traded down $10.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.49. 867,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
