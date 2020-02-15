IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.67, 8,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 26,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.