Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISBC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,756. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

