International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 700 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 777 ($10.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 639.60 ($8.41). The stock had a trading volume of 7,915,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 623.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 531.41. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

