Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of Internap stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. 74,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,319. Internap has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.93.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Internap during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Internap by 371.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Internap by 51.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 426,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 144,457 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Internap by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

