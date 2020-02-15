InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 283,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. 252,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

