Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

INTC opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

