Insider Buying: Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Insider Buys 268 Shares of Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton purchased 268 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($197.42).

Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 82.94. The company has a market cap of $243.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

Get Amigo alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amigo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.12).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.