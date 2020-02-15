Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.72. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 22,555 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Input Capital Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

