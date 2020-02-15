Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) President Sells $12,240.00 in Stock

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) President Shahram Askarpour sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $12,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ISSC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 35,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,681. Innovative Solutions & Support Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Innovative Solutions & Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,362 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions & Support in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.