Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

INGR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. 464,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,780 shares of company stock valued at $248,282 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,223,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,445,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

